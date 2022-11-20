Gawuna/Garo: Kano APC flags off campaigns on November 23

Advertisement



Gawuna/Garo

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State will on Wednesday November 23, commence governorship campaign rallies and consultations across the 44 local government areas in the state.

Prior to the kick up of campaigns and consultations, the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the APC leadership had on November 17, inaugurated various committees under the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council.

The spokesperson of the Council and Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said campaigns and consultations will be unveiled at Gaya, Albasu, Ajingi and Takai local government areas on November 23.

Garba in a statement on Monday, said the campaign train will move to Takai and Sumaila on Thursday, November 24.

On Sunday, November 27, campaigns and consultations will hold at Bunkure, Kibiya and Rano, while on Monday, November 28, the campaign will take place in Kumbotso local government area.

On Thursday, December 1, Rogo and Karaye local government areas will host campaigns and consultations, and on Friday, December 2, the campaigns will be staged at Kiru and Bebeji.

Garko and Wudil will host the campaigns on Monday, December 5, while Garun Mallam, Kura and Madobi will take their turns on Wednesday, December 7.

On Monday, December 12, the campaigns will pause for APC zonal rally at Kaduna.

On Wednesday, December 14, the campaigns will resume at Warawa and Dawakin Kudu local government areas.

Doguwa and Tudun Wada will host the campaigns on Friday, December 16, while Shanono and Bagwai will take their turn on Sunday, December 18.

Gabasawa and Gezawa will receive the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Team on Wednesday, December 21.

The campaign train will on Friday, December 23 proceed to Tofa, Rimin Gado and Dawakin Tofa, and then to Ungogo and Minjibir on Saturday, December 24.

On Monday, December 26, Kunchi and Tsanyawa will welcome the campaign team, while consultations and campaign will hold at Bichi local government area on Tuesday, December 27.

Makoda and Dambatta will receive the campaign team on Thursday, December 29, and on Saturday, December 31, the campaigns will hold in Kabo and Gwarzo.

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Kano will host APC North West Zonal Rally,

On Saturday, January 7, the campaign trail resumes at Fagge local government area, one of the strategic area council in Kano metropolis.

Gwale, Tarauni, Dala and Kano Municipal, the other local government areas also located within Kano metropolis, will take their turns on January 11, 15, 16 and 22, respectively.

The spokesperson also announced that, Senatorial rallies will hold on Friday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 7, in Bichi and Rano, respectively.

According to him, a National APC Rally will take place in Kano on Saturday, February 11, while a Grand Rally will climax the campaigns on Wednesday, February 22 at Kano Polo Ground in Nassarawa local government area.

Garba added that, the APC in Kano was fully prepared to host thousands of supporters and guests participating in the campaigns, rallies and the consultations.