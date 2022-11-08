Advertisement



Several people were allegedly killed as youths of Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State on Monday clashed with soldiers from the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened after soldiers were drafted to the oil-rich community to checkmate youth restiveness in the area.

It was learnt that the killing of the driver of one Dangote truck by the youth three days had prompted increased patrol by the soldiers.

Daily Trust gathered that there were sporadic shootings after the youth allegedly attacked the patrol team.

A native of the area, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, describing it as an invasion.

He said the soldiers entered the community and shot sporadically.

However, the spokesperson of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Captain Joseph Akubo, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, denied that soldiers invaded the community.

He said the youths had attacked the soldiers who were on a normal patrol following increased criminal activities in the area.

Akubo said he could not ascertain the casualty figure as the youths were still engaging the soldiers in a fierce battle.

–

Source: https://dailytrust.com/several-killed-as-army-youths-clash-in-imo