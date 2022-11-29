Enugu Ehu- Amufu Massacre: Ohanaeze Youth Mourns 100 Lives

Advertisement



Sequel to the extant, incessant killings in the Southeast extraction of the Nigeria, the Apex Socio-cultural Youth Organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council, (OYC), has accused Southeast Governors are of masterminding the killing of Ndigbo by Fulani Militias and Bandits under the disguise of Fulani herdsmen.

The youth body lamented that the leadership of the Council had overtime raised alarm over the unwarranted, massive influx of Fulani Militias and Bandits into the

region, but, however, regretted that the Governors had been negligent towards the brutal massacring of the people.

In a statement signed by the National President of OYC, Comrd. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka and issued to the Media, the Council accused Southeast Governors of giving into slavery to their Fulani masters whereas the latter in return have turned the region into bloodbath.

The aggrieved youth body lamented that the intense silence of the Federal Government, Southeast Governors and Federal Representatives from the region, towards the brutal killings of the people, could propel the youths of Igboland “to pick up similar AK-47 or it’s equivalent weapons for unavoidable self-defense as an available self-defense.”

The release read in detail:

“We can’t keep quiet anyone as Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) under the amiable leadership of Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka has severally raised Intelligent Security report that Ala Igbo has been besiege by Fulani Militias and Bandits.

“Unfortunately, the Southeast Governors have proven themselves to be a puppet to Fulani political Oligarchy who they serve as masters by sacrificing the blood of Ndigbo seasons and out of seasons.

“It’s on record that these self-glory Governors are the real conspirators sabotaging the real steps to Stop the planned ethnic cleansing of Ndigbo by the Jihadist. This Ugly ethnic cleansing of Ndigbo at Agu- Amede, Mgbuji and Eboh Communities in Ehu-Amufu Isi-Uzo Local Government started from 22nd To 23rd November 2022, while attempt was made by contacting State Security Service, State Police Force and the Governor yet up until noon day of the incident no security operation of Nigeria, Army or police ever challenged the massacre of our people.

“We can no longer wait for a soothsayer to let us know that both Nigeria Security agents and Governors of Igbo extraction have compromised their oath which they swore to protect the lives and property of Ndigbo.

“The Ohualu Mgbede has been sacked by Fulani Militias and Bandits and up until now, neither President Mohammadu Buhari nor any of the Federal Government Representatives has visited the affected villages at Ehu-Amufu, at least in a pretence to cheer up their Militias for a job welldone.

“The silence of federal government of Nigeria and State Government is a silent way of telling every individual youth in Igbo land to pick up a similar AK-47 or it’s equivalent weapons for unavoidable self-defense as an available self-defense.

“Ndigbo must wake up from this dream that Militia Fulani’s Jihadist operated up to 72hours from Saturday, November 19 to Tuesday 22, 2022, without any Military confrontation, whatsoever from the Nigeria security agents.

“What happened to Ehu-Amufu people at Enugu State recorded the death of over 100 people, 50 people missing with two villages being sacked by these dreaded herders.

“It’s on recorded that the so called mouthed “Ebube Agu” of Southeast Governors was a mere joker as some Governors turned “Ebube Agu” into their militia gangs against their political opponents. Imo state and Ebonyi State have recorded huge death of Innocent Youths by “Ebube Agu” They extort innocent Igbo Youths their money and valuable properties and tagged them Ipob/ESN

“Till today we want to bring to the General public that “Ebube Agu” has not recorded any successful operation of confronting any criminal gangs, Fulani Militias and Bandits, but they have severally records hundreds of maiming of innocent Igbo youths with uncovered allegations of labelling the Innocent Igbo youths as members of ESN or IPOB.

Continuing, the release states that; “There’s no place, either Local or International law that sees Self-determination groups as criminals or terrorist Organizations, but Nigeria, having shifted from the content of being describe as “Zoo” to a “Jungle Territory” where total disorderliness and brutality reign. Nigeria is not a zoo, at least there is level of orderliness and arrangement of animals according to their specie’s in the Zoo, Nigeria in its actual sense is a “Jungle Country”.

“Those that sponsored Terrorist groups, Criminals, Gangsters with the code name ” Unknown Gunmen” have failed in their attempt to demonize and Blackmail IPOB and ESN. We are entering into another style or dimension of insecurity which is Jihadist methodology” yet Ndigbo’s concentration is on 2023 general election which remains a mirage in it’s content. But Ndigbo must quickly remember that “Aghara Ndu Kpaa Aku Onye Iro Erie Aku Ahu” Ndigbo are really pursuing rat while their treasure is on Fire.

“The ethnic cleansing that’s going on at Ehu-Amufu Enugu against Ndigbo has recorded low media projection with over 100 people killed with and over 50 people missing has remain a silent event in Nigeria and globally community.

“Unfortunately, the Southeast Governors are only preparing to retire to Senate (Red chamber Abuja) as a retirement benefits of those they massacred through their silent instrumentality that have encouraged killings in Southeast without bringing killers to face the Law.

“Southeast Governors led by Gov. David Umahi and his colleagues, Governor Charles Soludo, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu and Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi must bear in that it’s in their reign, since the beginning of the World that Igbo traditional marriage (Igba Nkwu Nwanyi) of Umunwanyi Ndigbo of SouthEast extraction was done in Asaba, Portharcourt, Lagos, Benin, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto etc due to insecurity. The recent traditional marriage was Chief Andy Uba from Anambra gave out the daughter in marriage at Abuja, the traditional rite was done in Abuja. The carelessness of Igbo elders and political elites has led to desecration of Igbo land.

“Curse be upon any family, kindred, Village, Local Government or Senatorial Zone that will vote a Southeast governor into Senate house in 2023. The Blood of those innocent Igbos who lost their lives in the hands of careless Southeast Governor’s evil collaborators will keep hunting such family, Kindred Village, Community and Local Government that will vote Southeast governors seeking to go to Senate in 2023.