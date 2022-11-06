Ebonyi People Deserves Peace, Welfare & Happiness -Sen. Ogba

Advertisement



From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Ex- Gubernatorial Candidate for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi state, Sen. Obinna Ogba has said that Ebonyians deserves peace, welfare and happiness.

Ogba disclosed this to journalists Saturday, at his Campaign Office in Abakaliki, after the Court’s ruling on his case.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state were faced with lingering crises emanating from the outcome of the 2022 PDP primary election.

On the 21st October, 2022, the Supreme Court gave its final judgement while Sen Ogba lost out.

Ogba, while expressing gratitude to his supporters and party faithfuls for their support said,

“The outcome of the judgement may not be what we wanted, or what we worked hard for, and I am sorry that we did not win this legal tussle.”

He appreciated God for the rare opportunity given to him, as well as family members for their support and love.

The Ex-Guber Candidate, stated that he passionately holds the Nigerian Judiciary to a high esteem, he expressed gratitude to God that the just concluded political differences with legal tussle took their time but not lives. Adding, “it dragged patience and at times geared our emotions to the level of tension, but it never led to flexing of muscles in a show of brutality, not to talk of the death of a single soul,” Ogba added.