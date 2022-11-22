ASUU threatens to skip sessions missed during strike over ‘no-work, no-pay’

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to skip backlog of academic sessions halted by their seven months strike if federal government persists on the no work no pay rule.
ASUU members, mainly of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Chapter, Rivers state, after a special congress and protest rally on Monday argued that the policy does not apply to them because they have picked up from where they down tools seven months ago and currently clearing the backlogs of work, combining two sessions.