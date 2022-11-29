APC planning to disrupt Ondo rally, PDP alleges

Advertisement



The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday accused the All Progressives Congress of plots to disrupt its (PDP’s) presidential campaign rally scheduled to be held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday.

The PDP alleged that the APC had resorted to violence “having lost all foothold in Ondo State.”

It further alleged that there were “plots by the APC to import thugs from Kogi State and station them at strategic locations along roads and intersections leading to the PDP campaign rally venue in Akure town to attack the PDP members and other Nigerians,” which, according to the PDP, was “similar to the dastardly acts the APC perpetuated against the PDP in our Kaduna and Borno States rallies.”

The PDP stated this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday.

The statement cautioned the APC not to subdue the people of Ondo State as, according to it, Ondo people were known for their stiff resistance to oppression and anything that would disrupt their peaceful lives.

While commending the people of Ondo for what it termed their courage and determination to stand with its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to “rein in his party members as their actions have the capacity of derailing our democratic process.”

The statement read, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts of plots by the rejected All Progressives Congress (APC) to orchestrate violence and disrupt the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally scheduled for Akure, Ondo State Capital on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

“The APC, having lost all foothold in Ondo State and dazed by the increasing popularity of the PDP and our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over its deflated candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has resorted to violence in a desperate bid to disrupt the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally in the State.

“The PDP is aware of plots by the APC to import thugs from Kogi State and station them at strategic locations along roads and intersections leading to the PDP campaign rally venue in Akure town to attack the PDP members and other Nigerians similar to the dastardly acts the APC perpetuated against the PDP in our Kaduna and Borno States rallies.

“The APC leaders are reportedly bragging that the APC-led Ondo State Government had bribed commercial road transporters in the State not to provide transportation to the PDP members and supporters so as to frustrate their movement to the venue of the PDP presidential campaign rally.

“The PDP states clearly that it cannot be deterred by the APC’s plots, which will be firmly resisted by the people of Ondo State. The people, having gone through excruciating seven and half years of pains and hopelessness under the APC are now in total support of the PDP and Atiku Abubakar.

“The APC is cautioned to note that the people of Ondo State have NEVER and will NEVER be subdued or repressed by any oppressive force. The history of Ondo people is replete with stiff resistance to oppression, repression and any attempt by anybody to disrupt their normal peaceful lives.

“We, therefore, urge Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the Chief Law Officer of the State to call his party members to order as he will be held responsible should there be any attack on the PDP members or breakdown of Law and Order before, during and after the PDP presidential rally in the State.

“The PDP also charges security agencies to take immediate action to halt the APC and its thugs in their nefarious plot against the people of Ondo State. Any attempt by the APC to disrupt the PDP campaign is a direct assault against the people of Ondo State and they will definitely resist it.

“For the umpteenth time, our Party calls on President Muhammadu Buhari, even in the face of the inevitable defeat of the APC in the 2023 general election, to rein in his party members as their actions have the capacity of derailing our democratic process.

“The PDP salutes and commends the people of Ondo State for their courage and determination to stand with our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the PDP’s mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the horrible misrule of the APC.”

Source; https://punchng.com/apc-planning-to-disrupt-ondo-rally-pdp-alleges