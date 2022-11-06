2023: Era Of Election Rigging Gone – REC

Advertisement



Newly appointed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Osun, Dr Mutiu Agboke, has declared that the era of election rigging in the country has gone for good.

Agboke made this known yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital, while addressing staff of the commission.

He said manipulation of the election process through any means was no longer possible under the present arrangements, especially with the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System(BVAS) into the system.

According to him, the new device had “technically murdered” all forms of election rigging in the country.

He promised to uphold the tenets of the commission by ensuring that people’s votes counted in the 2023 general elections.

“My responsibility is to uphold the value of INEC, and the value of INEC is to ensure that the people’s vote count in the election that will be conducted.

“I want to assure the electorate in the state that we will not disallow them from getting the fruit of the votes, and the fruit of their votes is to vote in a direction, and get results in that direction.

“The era of rigging is gone. Rigging has been technically murdered by our process and procedure, and that is what BVAS has come to achieve,” he said.