2023 Elections: Queen-Elizabeth Visits Awka Monarch

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As the 2023 general election approaches, Dr. Queen-Elizabeth Agwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has paid a courtesy visit to the Traditional Ruler of Awka.

Joined by the management staff of the Commission in the State, Dr. Agwu, who is new in the state, said the courtesy call was a solidarity and familiarisation visit aimed at meeting with the traditional, intimating him on the preparedness of the Commission for the upcoming 2023 general election, and seeking his support and royal blessing.

Speaking on the Commission’s readiness for the election, the Anambra REC said there is no room for rigging in Anambra State come 2023.

According to her, the Commission is ready to ensure free, credible, peaceful and transparent election, as it is no longer business as usual. She added that the votes and voices of the people must count and be heard.

She further urged candidates and electorates to see the election as a brotherly contest and not a do-or-die affair, adding that the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will reduce the chances of any form of rigging in the election.

While noting that they have been to all the twenty-one local government areas in the state to display the register of voters, Dr. Agwu further revealed that those who registered from January 2022 year will soon start collecting their voters card; even as she advised the youths to thread with caution, both before, during and after the election.

She thanked the traditional ruler and his cabinet for welcoming them, and also sought his support and cooperation to make the election successful.

In his response, the Traditional Ruler of Awka kingdom, H.R.H. Obi Nwosu hailed Dr. Agwu and her team for the visit, which he described as a good omen. He also assured the Commission of maximum support to succeed in its constitutional roles, especially with regards to the forthcoming general election.

Members of the Awka royal cabinet were also present during the visit.