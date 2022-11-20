2023 election: We are confident of Atiku’s victory in Ondo State, says PDP

Advertisement



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, says its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will win the 2023 general election in the state.

Adams said that the PDP won the state in the 2019 presidential election in spite of the fact that the All Progressive Congress (APC) was in control of the state.

He expressed confidence that the party is capable of repeating the feat in the forthcoming general election.

According to the party chairman, the 2019 election results showed that the PDP did not only win Ondo State but came first in the entire South-West

“So, we are ready and prepared to maintain that lead, especially now that we have two state governors in the South-West.

“We are working on how to improve on our performance in the last general election. We will not leave any stone unturned.

“We believe we can still maintain that lead and we are so confident that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will have a landslide victory in Ondo State because he has what it takes to lead the country,” he said.