NPC set to conduct acceptable census 2023

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The National Population Commission (NPC) in Bauchi state has assured its determination to conduct credible and acceptable census in 2023.

Alhaji Ibrahim Darazo, Federal Commissioner of the Commission said this today at a stakeholders summit for credible and acceptable census in the State, with theme “Getting the people involved”

Darazo urged all relevant stakeholders to support the census process from the beginning to end to achieve a credible and acceptable census in 2023.

“I wish to call on all stakeholders to join the Commission in realizing the dream of providing the needed demographic data that will facilitate and place our state and the entire country on the pedestal of sustainable development,”

Darazo explained that the stakeholders’ summit would provides opportunity to discuss some of our modest and laudable achievements

in preparations for the 2023 Census,as well broaden the national

support base for the successful conduct of the exercise.

The Commissioner said that the objective of the summit is to create public awareness on the conduct of the 2023 Census including its

imperatives, methodology and timelines.

“Promote robust and informed national conversation on the processes and procedures for the 2023 Census.

“As well provide a platform to offer clarification and receive feedback and suggestions on salient issues and considerations related to the conduct of the 2023 Census,” he said.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state has assured the Commission all the necessary support from the preparatory state of the head count to the end.

He urged all 20 councils Chairman, legislators, traditional and religious leaders and the media to mobilize, sensitize and create awareness to people on the need for the census.

Represented by Alhaji Aminu Hammayo Commissisioner for budget and Economic Development Governor Bala said accurate population provide accurate plan for learning and provision of social amenities among others.

The Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, Emir of Bauchi , represented by Emir Dass Alhaji Othman Bilyaminu Usman assured that traditional rulers will mobilize and educate their subjects on the importance of the census.