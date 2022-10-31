Ihedioha: The Only Judas From The East! – By Ambrose Nwaogwugwu

Advertisement



At a time when Southern Nigerians are clamoring that the nation’s president return to the South after 8 years of Northern President’s reigns – it is only Judas Emeka Ihedioha that is not only being vociferous about returning a Northern President but cursing his kiths and kins for it.

Judas Ihedioha wants a Muslim Fulani President of 8 years to hand over to another Muslim Fulani for another 8 years – are we their slaves?

Even at a time when all the governors and stakeholders of the PDP from Southern Nigeria are footdragging about their supports because of the obvious implications of collective subjugation and enslavement which the Atiku – Muslim Fulani tickets portends, Judas Ihedioha is going about shamelessly with his and also cursing everyone not on the journey of hubris with him.

Abeit, Atiku Abubakar do not even trust him because of his roles in 2019 where it is alleged that he squandered Atiku’s campaign funds for Imo State, Judas Ihedioha has continued to seek Atiku’s face, not minding the manner of shameless he goes.

It is a well known fact that Judas Ihedioha is a very desperate man but no one expected he could throw cautions of shame to gutters as he go about his begerly journeys of seeking Atiku’s attentions.

Judas Ihedioha do no longer care about how degrading he could reduce himself to, so long as he extract any commitment from Atiku that could guarantee him the ticket on the platform of PDP to contest Imo governorship election.

It doesn’t if Judas Ihedioha has turn himself to an Atiku errand boy and Personal Assistant, it doesn’t matter if he has to be carrying Atiku’s bags to all over the world — that’s the price to pay for betraying one’s people.

Judas Emeka Ihedioha is the only Southern Politician that is in the forefronts of a Northern Presidency after an 8 years of another Northern President.

He doesn’t care!

That a Fulani Muslim President of 8 years should hand over to another Fulani Muslim for another 8 years which will make it a 16 year in one quick succession in a country of estimated over 200 million people where Fulani is even a minority tribe.

For this, Judas Ihedioha has openly disparaged the people of the south warning that any of us who doesn’t vote for a Muslim Fulani for another 8 years after 8 years of a Muslim Fulani president is a Saboteur.

Only the gods of our land and karma will judge Judas Emeka Ihedioha.

Like Judas Is’Cariot in the Bible, Judas Ihedioha is waiting to collect 30 pieces of silver to sell his people and like we already know how he ended; we will never be surprised when Judas Ihedioha’s political ambitions will be hung on the altar of his perpetual greediness.