2023 Election: APGA Alleges Plan By Umahi’s Govt To Attack Its Deputy Guber, Others

From Mba Nnenna-Abakaliki.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Ebonyi State have alleged plans by the APC led government in Ebonyi state, to attack APGA Candidates.

In a Press Release issued Monday, by APGA Publicity Secretary Nwanchor Chibuike, the party (APGA), states that information were peddled on social media by some supporters of APC- led government in Ebonyi state over their plan to attack the Deputy Guber Candidate APGA, Dr. Nkata Chukwu, Ebonyi South Senatorial Candidate, Sir Ifeanyi Eleje and other APGA Candidates in Ebonyi state.

The letter reads; “However we wish to let the State government and indeed the general public to know that we have heard and read from several online publications of the evil plan by the Umahi-led government and the unguarded public utterances by the core supporters of APC-led government to attack APGA candidates in Ebonyi South and other political parties in Ebonyi State.

“The APGA in Ebonyi State wish to let the state government to note the following:

-That we have taken much of their intimidations and destructions of APGA billboards and the violence against Ebonyi citizens since the inception of this current administration.

– That the incumbent government does not have the monopoly of violence as we will not fold our hands and watch our candidates, core supporters or even sympathizers being attacked in any way or form for merely exercising their civic and Constitutional obligation of belonging to or peacefully participating in the political process in a democracy.”

Consequently, the party (APGA) have written to the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aliyu Garba and other relevant security agencies in Nigeria over the planned attack.

It futher states that a level playing ground should be given to all political parties in Ebonyi ahead of the 2023 general elections, while reiterating the call for the disbandment of Ebubeagu militia from participating in any activities leading to the 2023 General elections as recently directed by the Inspector General of Police.

APGA party however call on President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately call Umahi and his army to order, while he (Umahi) be held responsible for any attack on the underlisted and for any breakdown of law and order in the state.