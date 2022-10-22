2000 APC Members Decamp To APGA, in Ebonyi State

From Mba Nnenna-Abakaliki.

About 2000 members of All Progressive Congress (APC) party Ebonyi State, have dumped their party for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

Receiving the decampees at Ndufu Echara (ward1) where they all gathered, the APGA Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Hon. Paul Nwigberi (Jacksolo), commended them for joining the party.

Nwigberi, who described the APGA as one United powerful political party in Africa, enjoined them to support the party to maintain it’s status for the development of the Local government, State, and the Nation.

He also assured the decampees of his council’s readiness to carry everybody along irrespective of any differences.

They were issued membership cards of the APGA to enable them participate fully in the party affairs.

Also Present, was the incoming Governor of Ebonyi State, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyichukwu Odoh, who described the event as a great opportunity for the party to conveniently face the future challenge. He urged the good people of Ikwo to continue to support APGA as he, his running mate, Dr. Nkata Chukwu, and Senator Emmanuel Onwe are set to redefine Ebonyi State.

In his goodwill message, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Nwanchor Chibuike Nwanchor, described the move as a clear indication of the party’s victory ahead of 2023, and urged them to get their voters card ready while congratulating the decampees for taking the right step. Adding, APGA remains the only hope for Ebonyi.