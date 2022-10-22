Ebonyi 2023: APGA Guber’s Convoy Attacked By Suspected Men of Ebubeagu 

Advertisement



From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Men of the Ebubeagu Security Operative in Ebonyi state have attacked the convoy of APGA Guber Candidate Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, Odoh said he embarked on a Consultative visit to Izzi Local Government Area, accompanied by Security Officials and his Campaign team, but were confronted by Ebubeagu team.

“We embarked on a Consultative visit to Izzi Local Government Area, because it is part of the 13 LGA’s of the state.

“There we were confronted by Ebubeagu team, (Government militia or better put terrorists). They shot at one of our cars, you can see the glasses shattered.

“We went there with official security men, full security team Police, DSS and our full campaign team today.

“They have taken the war direct on us, so we want the world to know and understand what is going on in Ebonyi,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Outfit, Mr Nnanna while speaking with Vanguard, denied the allegation that Ebubeagu Outfit attacked Prof. Odoh’s Convoy in the state.

“Ebubeagu Security Outfit is doing very well in Ebonyi state and some politicians want to kill the dog, by giving it a bad name. There’s no such report in the state,” he said.

Reacting, Chairman of Izzi LGA, Barr. Emenike described the allegation as a Blackmail, while accusing Odoh of telling lies to cover up their actions.

“How can Ebubeagu unleash mayhem on the motorcade of APGA Guber Candidate?

This is a cheap lie. Who was injured from the gunshot that was aimed at the supposed windscreen?

“The truth is that someone from his convoy was the person that shot at the vehicle carrying the coordinator of Izzi LGA. His name is Chukwudi Obia Pascal, he is presently receiving treatment at FETHA 2”, Emenike added.