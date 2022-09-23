Obey court order: Expert urges ASUU

Advertisement

Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, a human resource expert, has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to obey the judgment of the National Industrial Court.

He also urged the union not to appeal the judgment and return to the classrooms in line with democratic process and as patriotic intellectuals.

Ibrahim, a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, made the appeal in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday.