Be of Good Character, Study Hard —Anambra Police Advise Students

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has reassured the residents, especially the school children, of adequate protection and security, as primary and secondary schools in the state resumed for another academic session, after a long vacation.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, gave the assurance on Friday when he visited to interact with students and teachers of various schools in the state.

Some of the schools visited include St. Patrick’s College, Awka; Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka, among others.

Addressing the students, DSP Ikenga revealed that the visit was part of advocacy program of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, in enhancing security and reaching out to every stakeholder in the state.

He urged the students to always obey the laws of the land, respect their parents or guardians, and desist from indulging in crime, exam malpractice, cultism or anything capable of constituting problem in the society.

While advising them to be a solution to societal problem rather than part of the problems to be solved, the Police Spokesman also advised the students to study hard in order to contribute positively to the State, Nigeria, and the world at large.

He also enjoined the Management of the schools, parents and guardians to improve effort in directing their children or wards in their endeavors, as well as to keep eyes on them regularly to know when they are deviating and take the necessary actions and measures to direct them accordingly.

On the part of the police, he reassured that the Command is always ready to provide adequate security, both to the schools and the entire state at large.