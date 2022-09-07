Nnewi South TC Chairman Decentralizes Waste Mgt to Ward Levels

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Ikenna Aniagbaoso, has inaugurated Ward Committees for the Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA) in the council area.

The group, known as ASWAMA Ward Committees, was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Council’s Secretariat, Ukpor.

The Committees comprise individuals drawn from the 20 wards in the ten communities of Nnewi South Local Government, and has the Councilor of each ward as the Chairman of the Committee in their respective wards.

Speaking on the essence of the Committees, the Nnewi South helmsman, Hon. Aniagbaoso said the task of the Committees is basically to supervise waste management in their respective wards across the local government area.

According to him, the Committees will help to make the ten communities in the council area clean and green, through proper management of wastes, by ensuring that the degradable wastes are turned into compost while the non-degradables are properly disposed.

“This Committees will also help to facilitate the full accomplishment of the vision to beautify our local government area through planting of trees in all our communities, both to check erosion, and to beautify our roads and other public places in our communities,” he said.

He further called on Ndị Nnewi South to support and join hands with the Committees to facilitate the achievement of a clean, green, liveable and prosperous homeland, in line with the vision of the present administration in the state.

He said, “The mandate to make Nnewi-South clean and green has been given to us.

“The vision of our Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to make our homeland liveable and prosperous, finds purpose in our commitment towards ensuring that our communities are clean, green, safe and serene.

“The task is assigned, and with the support of the Anambra State Ministry of Environment, the Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA) and this Waste Management Ward Committees inaugurated today in our L.G.A., it is certain that a Clean, Green, Liveable and Prosperous Nnewi South is possible.

“Let’s join hands to bring The Solution to Nnewi South.”

In an interview with newsmen, a member of the Committee from Ebenator community, Mr. Tony Ezepuo appreciated the TC Chairman, Hon. Aniagbaoso for his initiative of decentralizing the supervision of waste management down to the ward level; even as he assured to deliver expectedly in helping him achieve his vision of keeping the local government area clean and green, which is also in tandem with the vision of Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the State at large.

The well-attended event, which attracted the ASWAMA officials in Nnewi Local Government Area, also featured lectures on waste management and on the general mandate of the Committees, among others.