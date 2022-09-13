Kingsley Onyegbule should stop being desperate – Aloy Igwe

Advertisement

…Cautions him against defamation of character

The actual winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives ticket for Orlu/ Orsu/ Oru-East Federal Constituency seat, Chief Aloy Igwe has cautioned Chief Kingsley Onyegbule to stop being desperate in his pursuit to usurp his victory at the PDP primaries for the Orlu Federal Constituency seat last May 2022.

He gave this warning while chatting with a reporter in Owerri Sunday, adding, it was unfortunate that Onyegbule who is deceiving the gullible by parading himself as the candidate of PDP for House of Representatives seat come 2023 elections was defaming him by using his name for cheap political goals.

Chief Igwe, further condemned the desperation of Onyegbule for allegedly appointing him as a member of an alleged advisory team for his inglorious campaign team.

” I have been inundated with calls from well wishers and my teeming supporters over the insertion of my name as a member of a non existing campaign team for Orlu/ Orsu/ Oru- East federal constituency seat by one Kingsley Onyegbule.

” It is an act of desperation taken too far. Onyegbule does not have the political clout to win me in any election. He should be advised to exercise patience until the outcome of the suit filled at the Federal High Court Owerri to determine the actual winner of the primary election.

“I wish to use this medium to inform the public that I was never at the inglorious or jamboree event that took place at his Owerri residence and would not have been present as they are making people to believe in their write ups and publications in the social media.

Furthermore, Chief Aloy Igwe, cautioned all those following Onyegbule as the party’s candidate to desist from such acts , noting, it may affect the party in the nearest future.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representatives had last May 2022 declared Chief Aloy Igwe as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives primary election with 39 votes, while his closest rival Kingsley Onyegbule garnered 36 votes.

To the bewilderment of every right thinking person and all concerned, a kangaroo election in the name of rerun was done for the same election were Onyegbule stood, contested alone and allegedly declared winner.