Bauchi State State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has attended the book launching of the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at International Conference Center, Abuja, today.

Mohammed who is appointed as Vice Chairman, North of the campaign council was accompanied by his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela, State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam and other stakeholders of the Party.