Ebonyi State Judiciary is an Export Commodity, Umahi

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state has said that Ebonyi state Judiciary is an export commodity.

The Governor disclosed this Thursday at the swearing in ceremony of the Acting President, Customary Court of Appeal of the state, in Abakaliki.

The new Acting President is Honourable Justice Uchenna Uhuo, replacing the former Hon. Justice O. Connel Ogbonna who died recently.

During his address, Umahi called on the new President, Customary court of Appeal to keep assisting the Chief Judge in the execution of their statutory role as the third arm of government.

“Let me commend the Acting President of Customary court of Appeal, he is a good man and very supportive of the Chief Judge and the Judiciary”.

Speaking further Umahi said, ” We have everything in Ebonyi state, we only need to reactivate our character and content handed down to us by our forefathers.

“Ebonyi state Judiciary is an export commodity, I am very proud of you.

“Let me commend you and ask you to continue to assist the Chief Judge and the entire Judiciary.”

In response, the Acting President Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Patrick Uhuo thanked the Governor for the honour bestowed on him to serve, and promised to discharge his duties effectively.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony are; the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Eric Igwe, Ebonyi State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, Minister of State for Health, Barr. Joe Ekumankama, the State Chief Judge and wife among others.