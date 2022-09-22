Anambra Police Command Announces Screening Date, Venue, for 9th Regular Course

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the date, venue and time for the physical and automated credential screening of the 9th regular course intake of the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil Kano

The State Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu revealed this in a statement to newsmen in Awka, in which he also enumerated the items the candidates are expected to come with.

The statement reads, “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the public, particularly the people of Anambra State, the long of Physical and Automated Credential Screening of the 9th Regular Course Intake of the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil Kano, is scheduled to take place at Anambra State Police Command Headquarters, Awka by 8am daily, from Monday 26th September, 2022 to 1st October, 2022.

“Applicants are directed to come along with the following items: National Identity Card/slip, a copy of invitation slip, Local Government Identification Letter, birth certificate, original and photocopies of credentials, evidence of physical and mental fitness from a government-recognize hospital, evidence of good character from the head of the community, print out of the application profile page, they should appear on their white shirt and shorts with the said relevant documents.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Police Command, CP Echeng Echeng, while wishing the candidates a successful exercise, reiterated that the screening exercise is free.

“For ease of protocol, call the Command Control Room number 07039194332 or the PPRO on 08039334002.”