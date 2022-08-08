Uzodimma distances self from social media report on Soludo’s position on History study

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has distanced himself completely from a social media report where mischief makers linked him to a report that criticised Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State over his position on the reintroduction of history in schools.

Governor Soludo had recently suggested that the reintroduction of history in the Anambra State’s school curriculum will go a long way in ensuring that the people know where they were coming from and where they are going.

But the said mischief makers who are out to undermine Governor Uzodimma and create mistrust between him and Governor Soludo took to the Facebook to say that the Imo State Governor knocked his brother Governor Soludo and that the “re-introduction of History subject by Soludo will bring about bitterness against Nigerian government, cannot stand.”

Governor Uzodimma said the report credited to him on Facebook was done by depraved minds who will never see anything good in what someone does, including the suggestion made by Governor Soludo on the reitroduction of history in our schools which he said is long overdue.

“It is only those who do not have anything to contribute to the society that would be against their history. Governor Soludo could not have been wrong in his suggestion that a people’s history is key to their progress and development. Most developed countries of the World do not joke with their history just as the world is replete with the history of great men and women.”

Governor Uzodimma therefore urged the public to disregard the report and remain positive in all things.