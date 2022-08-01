NUJ Expresses Appreciation To President Muhammadu Buhari For The Appointment Of Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura As Managing Director, Oil And Gas Import/Export Free Zone Authority

Advertisement

*Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Zamfara State Council*

PRESS RELEASE

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Zamfara State Council wishes to extend its appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR over the appointment of an astute politician, a philantropist and leader per excellence, Senator TY Kaura as Managing Director, Oil and Gas Import/Export Free ZONE Authority.

The NUJ also congratulates the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaura Namoda Emirate and Zamfara State Government over the well deserved appointment of Alhaji Tujjani Yahaya (Tafidan Kaura).

The union as watch dog of the society and with an excellent record of Senator TY Kaura therefore sees the appointment as well deserved, timely and beneficial to humanity and the entire country.

TY Kaura was one time Minister for Foreign Affairs, Secretary to Zamfara State Government, Senator Representing Zamfara North, Coordinator National Population Commission, and one time Chairman Kaura Namoda Local Government Council among other key positions he occupied.

The NUJ categorically acknowledges, commends and congratulates Zamfara State Government under the directional leadership of governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle for securing such a very significant position from the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The union, while congratulating the appointee, encourages him to renew his commitment and determination to service his father land as he is known for, we also urge him to continue to be a good ambassador of Zamfara state in discharging his responsibilities diligently.

As journalists we assure you full support professionally to enable you discharge your mandate effectively.

Once again Congratulations Sir.

Thank you

Comrade Ibrahim Musa Maizare

Chairman

Comrade Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Secretary