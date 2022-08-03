Gunmen kill NAN correspondent’s father, abduct two others in Kaduna

Advertisement

Gunmen on Tuesday night in Manchok, Kaduna state, killed Mr Daniel Yatai, the father of Philip Yatai, a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and abducted his niece, Brenda

NAN reports that they also abducted, Mr Amos Magbon, Rector of Federal School of Statistics, Manchok, in Kaura Local Government of the state.

The victim, Mr Daniel Yatai, 86, retired from the Nigeria Railway Corporation in 1991