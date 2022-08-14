Auto crash kills 1, injures 2 others on Abakaliki-Afikpo Highway

Advertisement

One person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a Sunday auto crash on the Abakaliki-Afikpo Highway.

FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, Ms Uche Chukwurah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three persons were in the auto crash.

It involved an articulated vehicle and a Toyota Hiace bus, she said.

The dead has been deposited at the morgue of Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where the two injured are receiving treatment.

Chukwurah advised motorists to obey traffic regulations to prevent carnages.