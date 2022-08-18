Bauchi rescue 69 hostages from kidnappers, to intensify patrol on their routes – Nuhu Zaki

Advertisement

From.Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Commissioner for local Government and chieftaincy affairs Alhaji Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki has explained that Security agencies, Vigilantes stormed a bandits’ dens in various Bauchi forests and rescuing 69 abducted victims,, and plans to intensify patrol on the routes followed by the bandits.

Nuhu Zaki stated this today in Bauchi , while answering questions from.newsmen on infiltration of bandits, kidnappers in Toro, Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa, and Ningi local government areas of the State.

He said, “the State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed led the battle himself he visited the affected areas commiserated with the people and encourage them to resist the kidnappers, he equally boost the morals of the Council Chairman, vigilaters traditional rulers ,security personnel and all stakeholders, We mobilised ourselves, security and vigilantees stormed the forest , fearlessy and confront the bandits, they fled but our men continued to advance towards them. So they started running, the council chairmen reported to us that the total number of people abducted by the kidnappers are 69 and all of them were rescued, many of them were brought and kept them in Bauchi by their abductors, We released them and allowed them to go home”

Commissioner said the Governor discussed with his Taraba, and Plateau State counterparts , to collaborate intensify patrols along the routes followed by the bandits in their borders to frustrate their movements.

The Commissioner who commended the vigilantes, security agencies and the affected communities said the dislodgement of the bandits would bring a big relief to people that had been terrorised by the bandits”

He said recently we have strangers that come to the State with camels , and cows they are in Lame Burra forest, governments sent the security personnel and government officials to hear from them their mission in the state, if they are good people they will be allowed to stay , but if they are bad people or criminals they will send them away.

Nuhu Zaki said because of the exemplary leadership qualities being exhibited by the Governor through execution of viable projects that touched the lives of the people, the electorates in Bauchi will vote for him again in 2023 general election.

Bauchi State shares borders with Taraba , Gombe , Plateau, Jugawa ,Kano and Kaduna States.