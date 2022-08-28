2023: Reject proxy – speaking, Peter Obi tells Nigerians

Advertisement

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked the electorates not to consider any of the presidential candidates speaking through proxies.

Speaking to Nigerians in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, Mr Obi said every candidate must come and tell Nigerians his agenda to make Nigeria work.

He tasked Nigerian electorates to do background checks on all presidential candidates before listening to whatever promises they make.

He said, “When you listen to us, go and check our background, this is not a time for somebody to show us his qualifications, I live in Nigeria and I know Nigeria and what Nigerians need. I am not a stranger to Nigerian problems.

“I am a trader but I have a privilege to go to some of the best of schools like Oxford, Cambridge, and other ivy league institutions, but I always say to people that educational qualification is not the same as integrity.

“Listen to all the presidential candidates not through proxy. Let anyone who wants to be your President come forward himself and speak to you directly, because he is the one you will hold responsible for whatever happens to Nigeria under his care.

“This campaign is not a campagin you are going to speak through somebody, that person needs to come and directly tell us what he is going to do for our country and we must take note of whatever he says and hold him by his words.

“You should also guide against any leader having any form of incapacitations , imposing himself on you and invariably turning to be a liability on the country while in office.

“In ensuring this, capacity, competence, integrity and commitment of each of the candidates must be considered.”