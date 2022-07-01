Flooding washes-away bridge linking Bauchi-Gombe highway 

Territorial rainfall Thursday night busted out the locally constructed earth in cheledi village of Kirfi LGA in Bauchi State causing heavy flooding reportedly washing-away some part of the Bauchi-Gombe highway.

The incident which happened between Thursday night and early hours of friday ravaged farmlands and houses in cheledi community of the local government area in the state.

Disclosing about the incident, Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim told the press Friday in Bauchi that government has

directed for the mobilization of two companies of KK Kingdom, Habib Engineering to the site for immediate action.

Also speaking, the Director General of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir, however, said no single life was lost in the flooding which lasted for several hours ravaging the Cheledi community.

Kabir further disclosed that more dams will be constructed to ease the movement of the water from the other sources to the dam to curtail future occurrences of flooding.

“The State Government had already sent team of engineers to the site and two companies were engaged to handle the constructions of the new bridge and dams with equal capacity like Tariacta company which was earlier awarded the contract at Cheledi village in Kirfi LGA.

“The executive Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has directed for immediate mobilization of two companies to site for commencement of work at the site”, Kassim

When asked about the number of people, houses and farm lands been affected by the flooding, Kabir reply that the affected victims where presently squatting in their neighbours families. Added that the State is yet to identify the total number of houses and farm land affected by the flood.