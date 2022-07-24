Always Be Ethical — Anambra Monarch Charges Journalists

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Journalists have been advised to maintain the ethical standard of the profession in the discharge of their duties.

The Traditional Ruler of Isulo in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Felix Mmaduka gave the advice when the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, paid him a courtesy visit.

While commending the leadership and members of the Union for their good works in the state; monarch expressed joy for the courtesy call; even as he described journalists as the life-wire and engine room of any society and assured the body of his continuous support.

He also assured them of his unalloyed support and royal blessing, while noting that importance and contributions of journalists in the development of every society, cannot be overemphasized.

Earlier speaking, the Anambra NUJ Chairman Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu who led the executives to the courtesy visit explained that the aim of visit was to familiarize with the Monarch and seek his royal blessings and support towards the forthcoming international workshop of the Union scheduled for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He described Igwe Mmaduka as a great personality, philanthropist, and a humanitarian. He further highlighted the importance of training and retraining of journalists.