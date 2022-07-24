USAID team pays courtesy visit to Ebonyi

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

The United States Agency for International Development – Health Population and Nutrition, USAID -HPN, Friday paid a courtesy visit to Ebonyi state to enhance Ebonyi Health system through its partnership with the state.

The USAID-HPN team in Nigeria led by the Director Mr Paul McDermott disclosed this in a mission statement during the courtesy visit to Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi, at Abakaliki.

Members of the USAID team led by the Director, Mr McDermott are; Mr Sylvester Akande – Finance Specialist, Mr Justice Uzie – Monitoring & Evaluation, Mr Ebenezer Oluloto – Nutrition Specialist, Mrs Gladys Olisa Eke – IHP State Director (Ebonyi), Pharmacist Uche Ebenezer – USAID State Coordinator.

Mr McDermott explained that the visit was in furtherance of the agency’s support to the state through Primary Health Care Memorandum of Understanding.

Responding to the Director, Governor Umahi ably represented by his Deputy, Barrister Eric Kelechi Igwe applauded the USAID team for the results recorded in the state, while requesting for more Doctors, Health workers.