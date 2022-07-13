Activist Cries Out As FG Allegedly Freezes Her Accounts for Supporting Obi

Advertisement

Notable Nigerian activist and convener of Bring-back-our-girls, Aisha Yesufu who had declared her support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has now cried out over her frozen bank account.

Aisha Yesufu a day ago, appealed to Nigerians and supporter of Peter Obi through her Twitter handle to begin making donation towards the presidential campaign of Mr. Peter Obi.

According to her: “Presidential campaign is EXPENSIVE! It needs billions! Can we raise 100 billion?Can Peter Obi @PeterObi set up an account, Gofundme, mobile payment for donations to start? There must be stringent measures to ensure accountability and transparency”.

Interestingly, a day after she made the call for donations for Mr. Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, Aisha Yesufu posted a message she got from her bank which informs her that her bank account and card have been frozen over discrepancy between her birthdate on her National Identity Number and her Bank Verification Number.