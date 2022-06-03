Why I Dumped APGA —Victor Umeh Reveals As He Picks LP’s Senatorial Ticket

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Few days after losing the Anambra Central senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to a sitting House of Reps member; a former National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh has finally dumped the Party for the Labour Party (LP).

Chief Umeh, who joined the Labour Party on Tuesday, also picked the Senatorial ticket of the Party, where he emerged as an unopposed candidate of the party for Anambra Central senatorial zone, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking after being the declared the flagbearer and returned as the winner of the primary election by the Returning Officer, Hon Pat Nky Obi; Senator Umeh appreciated the Labour Party for giving him the opportunity; while also appreciating the delegates for their massive support.

Chief Umeh, who is also a former Senator representing the Anambra Central Senatorial zone said: “At this point of our nation’s history, it is very important that I go to the Senate and represent our people. I have been there before and our people saw what I was able to do.”

He further revealed how and why he joined the Labour Party, and assured to team up with the presidential candidate of the Party, Mr. Peter Obi, to ensure that the part wins massively come 2023.

He said: “Labour Party will afford me the opportunity to reunite with my brother Peter Obi again. He called me last Saturday to commiserate with me on my loss of the APGA ticket, and asked me to join Labour Party and let’s team up and work together.

“I immediately resigned from my party on 30th and registered in Labour Party on 31st of May. I will put all my weight and ensure we win. I’m coming from a progressive party, and I have entered another progressive party.

“It has been my dream to have an Igbo man as president and Labour Party joined in that thought and elected an Igbo man as its candidate. I will follow him, campaign for him and make sure that all the candidate of the labour party wins.

“Obi and I have partnered before and we were able to do exploits in politics, and we will do even more exploits this time. This is a divine effort and we will win. We have consulted widely and many stakeholders have asked me to join hands with Peter Obi to contest this election.

“We have decided to put our differences apart and work not just for the good of Anambra but Igboland and Nigeria. He (Obi) is the man who can truly turn Nigeria from a consumption economy to a production economy. My brother Peter can also save for this country because I know what he can do.”