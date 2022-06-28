Onitsha market leaders of thought salute Gov. Soludo at 100 days in office

Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE The joint session of stakeholders and leaders of thought trading at the Bridgehead Market, Onitsha, Anambra State have applauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for his excellent governance in the state so far within his 100 days in office. In a press statement jointly signed by it’s Chairman, Chief Bonaventure Ucheagwu and Secretary-General, Sir. Peter Okala, the Market leaders

expressed confidence on Governor Soludo and his teams for their giant strides in the area of Security, Environmental Management, trade and Commerce, even as they praised Commissioner for trade and Commerce, Dr. Obinna Ngonadi for his selfless services in repositioning Markets in the state. ” Mr. Governor, your social contract of providing security of lives and properties of Ndi Anambra has not been taken for granted. You have even put your own life cum your exalted office forward when it matters most in securing the lives of citizens”.



“You went extra miles to ensure that lives of Ndi Anambra both at home and in the diaspora were secured by assuring that other ethics group lives matter”. They further rained accolades on the Governor for his initiatives in picking qualified men and women as his commissioners and special advisers especially that of the ministry of Commerce and industry, adding that the evacuation of littered wastes which were left unattended to many months before his assumption of office, eradication of touts and introduction of made in Anambra household foot wears, clothing and vehicles have actually completed the circle and brought answers to the generation of quest for think home philosophy. ” Your timely intervention through the Ministry of Commerce and industry in the Anambra Markets has brought salvation to the businesses, trading and Commercial activities in the state hence about 45 percent of Ndi Anambra are active traders and as such strategic pillars in the state economy”.

“The celebration of the timely dissolution of 32 markets and two markets whose leadership contradicts every acceptable procedure has boosted the morale of ordinary traders in Anambra State”. “We remain grateful to you our amiable Governor for your initiatives to relocate the new site for the Bridge-Head Market Medicine Dealers Association to Oba in line with International acceptable standard through your dogged Commissioner for Trade and Commerce”. “We also commend your recent visit to the IPOB leader, Kanu which has yielded positive impact and becomes a shock to the doubting Thomas as both citizens and non citizens can now sleep with two eyes closed while naming ceremony and traditional marriages could now hold without paying levies to criminals”. The Apex Market leaders, however, appealed to Governor Soludo to beam the state search light at the President General of Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association,.ASMATA, Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu who they alleged has operated a pay as you go office for election in various Markets in the state.

” We therefore pass a vote of implicit confidence on you and your commissioner for trade, Commerce and industry”, the market leaders concluded.