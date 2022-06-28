2022 SWAN: Improve your creativity, communication skills on sports writing, Veteran tasks journalists 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

A veteran sport writer and a journalists Mr Ishola Adeyemi Michael has called on the up coming journalists who wants to aspire their career in sport writing as bits should improve their capacity in areas of research, creativity and communication skills.

Mr Michael, made the called while delivering his paper on the roles and qualities of a good sport writer at the opening ceremony of 2022 SWAN inter-media sport games competition and workshop held at the NUJ secretariat in Bauchi.

He, noted that sports writing requires a lot of skills which includes; hardworking, knowledge of the games, house style, communication skills and deep research work.

He urged the members to ensure trying to be conversant with all sports writing techniques and technicalities to report effectively.

In his remarks, the NUJ Chairman, Bauchi state chapter, Comrade Umar Saidu thanked the organisers of the event and advised journalists in the State to develop more interest and imbibe the spirit of sports writing as there’s several opportunities in the bits.

While calling on the the journalists to venture into the sports industry, Comrade Saidu, informed them that sport is no longer an entertainment or business, but a force that unites Nigerians.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the SWAN chairman, Mahmood Yakubu Mohammed said that the SWAN inter-media sport competition is aimed at fostering cordial relationship among media practitioners through sports.

According to him, the one week long event will also engage members in various sports activities, adding that the participating six chapels will compute in football, table tennis, scrabble and badminton respectively.

He explained that, a part from the games event, the SWAN executive will also pay a visit to ill patients as well as families of deceased members.

Mahmood, said that this year’s festival is unique and called on the journalists to fully participate in all the events as prestigious prices will be given out to the winners at end of the games competition.

In his speech, the North East SWAN Vice President, Jibo Zakari advised the journalists to be professional in reporting sports activities through visitations during training to improve their productivity in the field of sports.

Zakari, was ably represented by North East Zonal Secretary of SWAN, Nasiru Abdullahi Kobi, also disclosed that association is planning to organise North East SWAN competition to further strengthen unity among media practitioners in zone.