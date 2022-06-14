Ganduje: Kano State expends over N7billion on quality basic education delivery

Advertisement

Kano State Governor Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said the State Government has fulfilled its own obligation in ensuring quality basic education delivery, as of up to 2021 it has accessed its matching grant from Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and also as part of its responsibility of ensuring quality teaching and learning in its schools has expanded over Seven Billion Naira in providing conducive learning environment.

He pointed out that tackling the challenges caused by out of school phenomenon is one of the driving force that made Kano State to come up with the Law on Free and Compulsory Basic and Secondary Education particularly on girls and vulnerable children with special needs despite the high number of pupils and students enrolment in the country.

The Governor represented by his deputy Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna stated this on tuesday while declaring open the quarterly meeting of UBEC Management with the Executive Chairmen of SUBEB’s at the Africa Hall,Government House Kano.

According to him, the policy is geared towards addressing issues of access and pre-entry of adolescence girls to school in the State,adding that the policy of implementing Free and Compulsory Basic Secondary Education came with huge financial commitment to the State and in that regard the government established Education Trust Fund to compliment the financial commitment.

The Governor acknowledged the contribution of the Federal Ministry of Education, Universal Basic Education Commission and other key stakeholders for their support to Kano State towards achieving quality Education.

The Minister of Education Mal.Adamu Adamu represented by the Executive Secretary of UBEC Dr.Hammid Bobboyi emphasized that the Federal Government places high premium on the education of the Nigerian child also assures that it will continue to address all aspects of education.

He however stated that the Federal Government came to the aid of States Governments through the World Bank supported Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) to address the out of school phenomenon.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of UBEC represented by Prof.Bala Zakari explained that the quarterly meeting has helped UBEC and SUBEB to remain focused in their primary assignment of providing access to quality basic education for school age children in the country.

He also mentioned that the meeting provides the platform for regular discussion of issues around basic education implementation in the country, and however hoped that the participants will use the meeting to offer suggestions on how to address the challenges of out of school children in the country.