Tension As Gunmen Kill Anambra Business Man in South Africa

By Izunna Okafor

A successful Anambra businessman, identified as Arinze Muoneme has been killed in his base in the South Africa by unidentified gunmen.

It was gathered that Mr. Muoneme, who hailed from Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was killed right in front of his wife’s shop, last night.

“He was waiting to drive his wife and children home from her shop where she sells food; and, while reversing his car, a gang of arm-bearing men stormed there immediately, asked of him, located him in his car, and shot him four times right inside his vehicle, and zoomed off immediately in their white car,” a source from the area said.

“As I am talking to you now, his corpse is still there in his car,” the source added.

According to the source, the gunmen did not request anything, but only kept saying “We’er looking for your husband! We’re are from Durban! We’re from Durban! Where’s your husband?” when they arrived the scene.

A wailing female voice, suspected to be that of Muoneme’s wife, was also heard in the background of a voice note recorded at the scene.

Late Muoneme was said to be the Vice Chairman of the association of Nanka indigens residing in the South Africa.

The cause of his murder is yet to be known, and the identities of his murderers yet to be unraveled.