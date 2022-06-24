Ebonyi Guber 2023: Ogba reveals choice running mate, will add strong electoral value to their ticket

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Ahead of 2023 general election, the Governorship flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Ebonyi State, Senator Obinna Ogba on Thursday, nominated Dr. Oliver Osi as his Deputy Governorship candidate for the 2023 general election.

In a letter dated 22nd June 2022 addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP National working committee and received by the National Organising Secretary on 23rd June 2022, Senator Ogba, noted that the nomination was in compliance with section 187, (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

According to Ogba, the nomination of serving Lawmaker at the State House of Assembly as his running mate will add strong electoral value to their ticket in the state.

Dr Oliver Osi, a health expert, is the lawmaker representing Ivo Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly since 2015 till date.

The letter reads “in compliance with section 187(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of NIgeria as amended, the Electoral Guideline and the People’s Democratic Party PDP Guideline, i write to convey my nomination of Hon. Dr. Oliver O. Osi as the Deputy Governorship Candidate of our great party in the forth- coming 2023 general election.

“His nomination is the outcome of detailed and wide – ranging consultations with party Stakeholders in the State. I have no doubt that his inclusion will add strong electoral value to our ticket.

“Hon. Dr. Oliver O. Osi is an astute party loyalist who was born on the 21st March 1970. He was elected Councilor representing ihie ward (Amagu) from 2011-2013, and subsequently elected member representing Ivo constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly from 2015 till date.

“He is currently the chairman House Committee on capital territory and deputy chairman house Committee on health”