Just in: On-going INEC Voters Registration : Gov Mohammed declares Monday 27th as public holiday

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has today declare Monday 27th of June 2022 as state wide public holiday.

Accordingly, the one day public holiday is to enable citizens of the State to participate in the ongoing INEC Continuous Voters Registration exercise in the Country.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado and made available to journalists, Thursday night in Bauchi.

According to the statement, the one day holiday is serve as part the effort of the governor to enable citizens of the State who attained the age of 18 years after the 2019 General Elections or lost their PVC as well as those who change locations to take advantage to obtain their Permanent Voters Card PVC.

Gidado, further stated that Governor Mohammed equally expressed serious concern on the low turn-out of eligible Voters and therefore directed all government Executive and other public office holders to proceed to their respective electoral wards to mobilize eligible registrants to come out en-mass and register.