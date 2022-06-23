Bundle Kanu back to London to stop sit-at-home – Bishop Udeh

Advertisement

…we expect court to release him on June 28 – CD

By CHUKS EKE

Mondays weekly sit-at-home exercise was strictly observed by residents of the commercial city of Onitsha and its environs, with attendant reactions from concerned individuals and groups.

As usual, all markets, banks and other commercial activities were shut, just as vehicular movements were grounded, in compliance with the exercise which has so far lasted for barely a year now.

Although there was no vehicular movements to warrant sit-at-home enforcers going after the violator as at press time, no evidence of violence arising from the enforcement of the exercise on the citizenry was recorded in yesterday’s exercise.

Reacting to the development, a fiery cleric, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh advised the federal government to bundle the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB back to London if they don’t want to give him political freedom, to help stop the weekly Mondays sit-at-home.

Bishop Udeh, General Overseer, GO, of the Mount Zion Church, (by fire by fire), Nnewi, Anambra state, said he saw in a spiritual realm where Kanu is allowed to remain in DSS custody for a long time and another group of deadly Biafra agitators sprang up and begins to terrorise Nigerians.

“I am seeing another deadly group that will spring up in due course if Kanu remains in DSS custody or in any other detention facility for that matter. So,.it is not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to call Ndigbo a dot or to boast that he will speak with Ndigbo in a language they will understand”.

Chairman and Secretary of one of the human rights groups, Campaign for Democracy, CD, Anambra state chapter, Comrade Ekene Nnadi and Comrade Onah Zacheaus, said they have the confidence that Kanu would be released by the court on June 28 being the next adjourned date.