2023, PDP And The Future of The Party In Ebonyi State

Advertisement

Emeka Eze

*…..how PDP can take advantage and corner all elected positions in Ebonyi State…*

The news emanating from Ebonyi State and the PDP primaries there seem to indicate that some persons are bent on frustrating the good works of some stakeholders to return Ebonyi State into the fold of PDP.

It’s quite amazing that knowing the precarious position that Gov Dave Umahi subjected our party into when he abandoned us and joined the APC, some members and stakeholders as well as leaders are still frustrating every effort being made by some committed leaders like Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, (Anyichuks) and others to make PDP take over the state again.

There is no reason why his creative and encouraging efforts can not be sustained by Wadata Plaza to ensure the triumph of PDP in Ebonyi State. All National and Regional, as well as the State Working Committee of the Party should do all that is necessary to ensure the party cooperate with him to ensure victory for PDP in State.

As it is today, the entire Ebonyi State is tuned into the Agenda of *Anyichuks* and every effort should be sustained to encourage him so that Ebonyi State can return back to PDP in the 2023 elections.

The Federal High Court in Ebonyi has already given verdict in the Governorship primary held on 28th & 29th of May and that held on 4th of June, and declared that that the one held on 28th & 29th of May, is sustainable.

Let’s make PDP the future of Ebonyi State, and encourage Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Anyichuks to help do the needful. The good news is that he is humble, and defers well with other PDP leaders like His Excellency, Sen Sam Egwu, His Excellency, Anyim Pius Anyim and many others.

Our prayers is that God will reward all his efforts in Ebonyi State this season. Already his trajectory to develop Ebonyi State has been published and they contain quite sustainable economic blueprint that will change Ebonyi State.