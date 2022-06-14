2023 Election: 2 PDP Guber Candidates at Loggerheads over Election Primaries

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State have been besetting. Over the weekend, two Governorship “Candidates” who emerged during the Party’s primaries of 28th and 29th of May, 2022 and 4th and 5th of June, 2022, are at loggerheads over who is the true candidate of the Party in the 2023 general election

Senator Obinna Ogba, whose Governorship primary election was conducted on 4th and 5th of June, 2022, told journalists in Abakaliki that he remains the authentic governorship candidate of the Party as he has received the Party’s Certificate of Return.

He assured his rival, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii that he was going to defeat him in court against all odds.

In a quick reaction, the Director of Media & Publicity of AnyiChuks Campaign Organization, Chief Abia Onyike, called on Senator Ogba to stop deceiving the general public as to his current status after Party’s primary election.

“On the 10th of June, 2022, the National body of the Party obeyed the Court Order by forwarding the names of all the candidates elected during the legitimate Primaries of 28th and 29th June, 2022 to INEC and the processing of their forms have commenced.”

According to Ogba, “Certificate of Return has been given to me and the results of our primary election has been accepted by the PDP in Abuja. We have appealed the court case. Nigeria is not a banana Republic.

“Court doesn’t belong to anyone but to everybody. They will look at it and know who is at fault. Nobody can take the mandate of our people from the backyard. Am happy with the PDP delegates who expressed their choice of my person.

“The way I defeated him in practical terms is the same way I will defeat him in court. I don’t belong to hear say or gossip. Ebonyi people shouldn’t be fooled.

Am going to serve him. I am the candidate of PDP for Ebonyi State Governorship in the 2023 general election. The case in Court is a preelection matter. It will get to the Supreme court.”

In a press release titled “The time for Truth and Reconcilation has come”, Onyike further described “the parallel Primaries conducted on the 4th and 5th of June, as an anti-democratic intervention by some powerful forces who were hell-bent on reversing the popular will of the people. ”

According to him, “The ruling of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki on 7th June, 2022 restoring the authenticity of the first Primaries which elected Dr. Odii was a historic confirmation of the democratic will of Ebonyi PDP cadres as against the dictatorship and imposition by a few Godfathers.

“The PDP Governorship Candidate today is Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii. He won the Primary Election conducted by the PDP on 28th and 29th of May, 2022. The 3-man Delegates List used for the Primary Election was the outcome of the State PDP Congress of 7th May, 2022 which was eventually recognised by the PDP National Working Committee(NWC).

“That Primary Election was properly authorized by the PDP NWC and was peacefully conducted with the INEC mornitoring the exercise in line with the Electoral Guidelines and the 2022 Electoral Act. An attempt by the opposition to cancel the successfully conducted Primary Election suffered a set-back.

“The PDP Governorship Candidate in the person of Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odi is willing and ready to provide leadership and to reconcile the members of the party after the divisions arising from the internal power struggle.”

“We appeal to the Leaders and members of our great Party in the state to embrace the path of maturity and reconciliation at this moment to enable us focus on the common enemy as we gradually approach the 2023 general elections. We should quickly recover from the fallouts of the primary elections and close ranks in the interest of our people and the future of the state.”(Onyike said)