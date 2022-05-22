Advertisement

Pledges N10m Reward For Any Valuable Info To Track The Killers

Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo; CFR, has received with shock and deep sadness the news of the gruesome murder of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, member representing Aguata II Constituency at the State House of Assembly and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka. Both Hon Okoye and Cyril Chiegboka were kidnapped on the road by the heartless and barbaric murderers on 15th May.

Gov Soludo condoles with his kinsmen of Isuofia, noting that it is probably the same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen at Isuofia two years ago that are once again on the prowl. But they can never cow down Isuofia and Anambra state.

Governor Soludo, still in shock over the barbaric acts against his two kinsmen, vowed that the perpetrators as well as all criminals operating in Anambra must be decisively brought to book.

Governor Soludo has consequently placed a N10 million reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Anambra will soon be a hell for these criminals, Gov Soludo assured.

Governor Soludo wishes to reassure Ndi Anambra of government’s resolve and renewed determination with the security agencies to go all out against the criminals and ensure they are brought to justice. “Anambra will win against the forces of darkness”, Gov Soludo assured, urging Ndi Anambra to brace up for the all out war against the criminals.