¶Assures Adequate Security

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Police Command, CP Echeng Echeng congratulated Muslim faithfuls in Nigeria, especially those in Anambra State as they celebrate the 2022 Eid el-Fitr.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who also said the Commissioner assures Ndị Anambra of adequate security, both during and after the celebrations in the State.

According to him, the Commissioner described the Ramadan period as a period of self-denial, geared towards attaining wholesomeness, and called for perseverance and collective efforts of the citizens towards making the society free from crime and criminality.

The statement reads in parts: “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Police Command, CP Echeng Echeng, today 1/5/2022 congratulates the Muslim Ummah across the country, especially those in Anambra, on the celebration of this year’s Eid el-Fitr. He assures Anambrarians of adequate security during and after the celebrations in the State.

“The CP, while noting the significance of the Ramadan period-a period of self-denial geared towards attaining wholesomeness, observes that it is a clarion call on the citizens for collective perseverance and effort towards making our society free from crime and criminality.

“Meanwhile, the CP has directed the Area Commanders, Heads of Tactical Units, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments (HODs) across the Command to be on the alert so as to prevent any untoward situation in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR).

“The CP urges them to put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and incident-free celebration throughout the Eid el-Fitr season and beyond.

”Some of the measures to be emplaced include: confidence building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure.

“The CP also equally directs that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and vigilance.

“Finally, the CP enjoins the good people of Anambra to remain security conscious and continue to provide the Police with useful information that will assist to effectively track down criminal elements in our society.

“They are encouraged to report suspicious person(s)or movement(s) to the nearest police station or through the Command Emergency numbers 112 or call 07039194332 for prompt response.

“The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and Iphone users respectively.”