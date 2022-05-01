Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has mourned and expressed deep shock over the sudden death of the newly-appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA), Mr. Joe Anatune.

Mr. Anatune was said to have died on Saturday, April 30, 2022, less than two weeks after his appointment, and barely few days after his 62nd birthday.

According to a statement issued by Mr. Christian Aburime, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, the Governor received the news of Anatune’s sudden death with deep pains and shock.

The statement reads in parts: “Governor Soludo received the news of MrJoe Anatune’s sudden death with deep pains and shock.

“He described Joe Anatune as one of the foremost Apostles of the Soludo project with an uncommon strength and courage to deliver on any given assignment.

“He stated further that Joe’s personal sacrifices during his electioneering campaign were not only exceptional but highly commendable.

“He spearheaded the Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF) and for two years used the platform to engage the professionals into mainstream politics.

“According to Governor Soludo, the government and the good people of Anambra State will sorely miss Joe Anatune.

“Governor Soludo has since commiserated with his wife, Mrs Ify Anatune and children, the Anatune family and Awa community over the sudden loss of their illustrious son.

“Joe Anatune died on Saturday, April 30, 2022 barely few days after his 62nd birthday. He was recently appointed on April 19, 2022 as the MD/CEO of Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

“He had also previously held forth as the Head of Soludo Media. He was an outstanding prolific writer and famous for his parting words, ‘Be of Good Cheers!’

“May his gentle soul rest peace.”