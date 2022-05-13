Advertisement

…Says Southeast Presidency not negotiable

The Apex Socio-cultural Youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council has expressed dissatisfaction with the Chief Whip of the Senate, insisting that the clamour for South-East presidency is unnegotiable.

Expressing her utter displeasure in a release issued to the media at Abuja on Friday, May 12, 2022, the national President of Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), Comrd. Igboayaka O Igboayaka, described Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu statement on Nigeria President of Southeast extraction 2023 as a deliberate betrayal against Ndigbo just for personal interest.

Speaking, Igboayaka said: “I recall that i took Ten (10) National Executives of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) to Abuja, we were ushered in at Kuje prison on Monday, February 10, 2020 at about 11:41. Our brother Orji Uzor Kalu recieved us in one of the prison Director’s office, dressed in a pair of on white native attire. I told my brother Orji Uzor Kalu that we all came to visit him in solidarity with the Igbo concept of ‘Onuru ube nwanne ya agbala oso’ ‘Onyeaghala Nwanne Ya’ and ‘Igwe Bu Ike’.

“In my utmost conviction whether guilty or not guilty, I told Orji Uzor Kalu that his persecution was as a result of the Zone he came from, but God will find a way to deliver you. We prayed for Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu for God to show him mercy and love. My brother Orji Uzor Kalu was very excited that his younger brothers and sisters left Southeast to Abuja just to demonstrate the Igbo symbol of Unity of ” Imi Bewe Anya Ebewe”

“Lo and behold, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu opted that we should keep visiting him at Keju prison, but in my Prophetic inspiration I said, “Onyeisi we will not visit you here, our next visit to you will be in your house to discuss how Ndigbo will produce a Nigerian President of Southeast extraction 2023”

“To my utmost dismay just on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, I read my brother Orji Uzor Kalu flying on political selfish wing, and throwing his support on Sen Ahmed Lawan from Northeast of Northern Nigeria, with the ill-motive to return to the Senate to become the Senate president, but Orji Uzor Kalu should bear it in mind that there will be No safe ground in Igbo land to campaign for his selfish Senate election if Southeast are denied presidential tickets in 2022 APC and PDP primaries”

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu you can recall that Ohanaeze Youth Council executives didn’t leave their comfort zone far away from East to visit you in Kuje prison to discuss about Senate president. You have insulted our sense of sensibility, therefore we demand apology from you, if not for anything for the pains and cost of moving 10 national Executives on a solidarity visit to you at Kuje prison.

“In the Spirit Of Fairness, Justice and Equity, we stand on a rotational presidency, that Southwest and South-South are vying for president is inconsequential to your outburst and support for Sen. Alhmed Lawan. If you don’t have the capacity to vie, we expect you to support your brothers in APC like Ogbonnaya Onu and co.

“It’s obvious that Orji Uzor Kalu’s statement against Southeast presidential project is a show of shame, timidity, cowardice and a classified political profiteer’s mindset.

“Time has gone when some Igbo political elites speak for Ndigbo

The new generation of Igbo extraction wouldn’t tolerate such comment from Orji Uzor Kalu and his likes. Therefore, the decision of what Ndigbo want will be determined by Igbo youths numbering over Fifty Million (50,000 000). I challenge Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu if he is man enough to call a meeting in an open field in Aba, and tell us that he will support Sen. Alhmed Lawan” Comrade Igboayaka concluded.