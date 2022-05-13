Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor and presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has called on Nigerians to come together and develop the country with knowledge adding that if elected president, he will leave behind legacies and landmarks.

Mohammed made the call while interacting with stakeholders and delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states of the south eastern part of the country where he emphasized on the need to provide Nigerians with good governance through sense of belonging and patriotism.

Self actualization, according to Mohammed, under his watch, will be the key in terms of leveraging on the nationalistic instinct of citizens for their personal, individual and community actualization and national development.

While thanking the stakeholders and delegates for the warm reception, Mohammed used the medium to call on Nigerians to choose wisely with love and tolerance in their hearts.

Responding, the stakeholders and delegates who applauded Governor Bala to the echo on his presidential aspiration, pledged to support him for a better Nigeria which will be beneficial to all citizens.