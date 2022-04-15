Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

It was a bloody Friday at the hometown of the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, as heavily-armed men invaded and attacked the Community again.

According to reports, a policeman was also gunned down in the process of the attack, which reportedly happened at a junction leading to the Gov. Soludo’s family house.

It was also alleged that the shootout started when the gunmen stormed the said junction, where security operatives were stationed, and opened fire on them, while residents scampered for safety.

An eyewitness opined that the gunmen may have been provoked by the idea of stationing a security post in the area.

“The hoodlums stormed the area, shooting none stop, while residents scampered for safety.

“One police man was however killed in the process,” the source said.

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu could not confirm the incident, as calls to his mobile phone were neither taken nor returned.

Recall that Gunmen had, last year, also attacked the Soludo’s hometown, Isuofia, where they also shot down three gallant policemen on duty; namely: Inspector Murtala Saudi, Sgt. Mudassir Ahmed, and Sgt. Samuel Ishaya.