Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Nigerians have been urged to prevail, preserve and not lose hope in spite of the myriad of challenges, insecurity and economic they are experiencing at the moment as it will soon end.

The call was made by the Chairman of North-East Baptist Conference, Rev Ezekiel Oyebode in his Good Friday homily titled: ‘Agony of Jesus Christ’ delivered to commemorate the 2022 Good Friday worship service.

He stressed that just as Jesus Christ preserved throughout his trials leading to death on the cross and came out victorious, Nigerians too well overcome the current situation and come out better and stronger.

The Clergyman also expressed optimism that no problem facing the country at the moment is not beyond what can be overcome declaring that, “all that is required is for us to be steadfast in prayers for divine intervention from God”.

Taking his reading from Isaiah 53:3-10, he said that, “God knows what is happening in Nigeria, he is aware of what situation we are going through because he allowed it to send a message to us. Very soon, it will be a past history and Nigeria will come out better and stronger”.

Ezekiel Oyebode who is the Senior Minister in charge of GoodNews Baptist Church, Wuntin Dada, Bauchi challenged political leaders to be fair, just and equitable to all Nigerians irrespective of ethno-religious and political differences saying that, that is the only way things can get better for the country.

He also challenged religious leaders to always say the truth as contained in the holy books without mincing words saying that, “You should know that, as spiritual leaders, all of us will give account of the followers before God on the judgment day”.

Turning to Christians, he admonished them not to lose sight of the significance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ to the salvation of mankind telling them to remain obedient always.

He further challenged Christians to be good citizens, loyal and faithful to the government at all levels because according to him, administration was instituted by God and must be respected.

Ezekiel Oyebode however called on the Christians to pray fervently to God for positive turnaround in the country which he said is very possible as has been done in the past to countries that have worst situations.