Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has said that the Northern Elders Forum made a thorough consultation with leaders and stakeholders across the country before endorsing him and the President of the 8th Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki as the Northern presidential aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Bala Mohammed was speaking in an interview with newsmen at the Bauchi Government today when he was presented with the letter of nomination as Governor of the Year by the management of the Sun Newspaper.

Mohammed added that his nomination by the Forum does not impede other aspirants to primaries, saying that the former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido is entitled to his opinion like any other Nigerian.

According to Bala Mohammed rescuing Nigeria and Nigerians from division, insecurity, joblessness and poor leadership remain his top priority hence the need for elders and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure unity and progress of the Party are strengthened.

He added that he respects Sule Lamido for his sportsmanship and sacrifices to the successes of the PDP saying that he shall be pitied if the Forum had not contacted him during the exercise.