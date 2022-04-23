Advertisement

Kano State Government says it has evacuated 437 trucks of solid waste in Kano metropolis to enhance sanitation and protect the environment.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso, stated this on Saturday while reviewing progress of the “Keep Kano Clean Project,’ initiated by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

He said that the week-long waste clearance exercise had been conducted in residential areas and strategic locations across the eight metropolitan local government councils.

He listed the areas to include: Dorayi; Yakasai, Chiranci, Ja’en, Sharada, Sheka Yar-kasuwa, Daurawa, Hotoro and Saye.

Other were Zage 1 and 2, Mandawari Sabon Titi, Mazaunar Tanko, Fagge Madina, Abattoir Market, Igbo Road, Gwammaja, among others.

Ibrahim-Getso urged residents of the state to desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste on drains, especially in water logged areas to avert flooding.

“We must shun indiscriminate dumping of refuse to prevent outbreak of diseases and avoid flooding during rainy season,” he said.

He commended the Tipper Drivers Association, private construction companies, government agencies and other stakeholders for their support to the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, in April 2021, inaugurated the Mass Environmental Clean Campaign designed to keep Kano clean.

The waste clearance exercise for this year was conducted between April 17 and April 23 across the 44 local government areas of the state.